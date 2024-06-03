Catholic World News

Pope allegedly tells young Roman priests ‘gossip is a women’s thing’

June 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent closed-door meeting with young Roman priests, Pope Francis allegedly said that “gossip is a women’s thing” and that “we wear the trousers, we have to say things.”

The blog Silere Non Possum [I cannot be silent] stated that it had a recording of the Pope’s conversation. The alleged remark comes on the heels of the Pope’s use of a crude term for homosexuals in a conversation with Italian bishops.

In its article on the papal meeting with the young Italian priests, the Vatican newspaper reported that discussion topics included “the experience of the first years of priesthood, the happy discovery of people’s faith, but also the challenge of contact and service to the sick to whom we respond with closeness, compassion, tenderness, and the crises one encounters in priestly life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.