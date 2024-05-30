Catholic World News

Pope holds closed-door meeting with young Roman priests

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held a closed-door meeting with priests of the Diocese of Rome who have been ordained for under ten years.

The meeting was hosted by the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master, a women’s religious institute founded in 1924 by Blessed James Alberione.

The May 29 gathering took place two weeks after a similar meeting between Pope Francis and Roman priests who had been ordained for at least 40 years.

