Elderly priests meet with Pope at Roman parish

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On May 14, Pope Francis held a private discussion with 70 Roman priests at the Basilica of St. Joseph on the Triumphal Way (San Giuseppe al Trionfale). All of the priests were ordained at least 40 years ago.

Last September, the Pontiff began a round of visits with priests in various parts of the diocese. The May 14 meeting was the second of three meetings scheduled for this month; on May 29, he will meet with priests ordained in 2014 and 2024. (Remarkably, Pope Francis did not take part in the 2024 priestly ordinations.)

