Catholic World News

USCCB will oppose any bill that expands abortion funding, pro-life chairman tells Congress

May 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent letter to congressional leaders, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities called for “improvements and investments in maternal and child health and child care, strengthening the Child Tax Credit, a paid parental leave policy, fully funding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and more.”

“The USCCB remains opposed to any efforts to expand taxpayer funding of abortion, especially if the Hyde Amendment or any other longstanding, life-saving appropriations policies were to be stripped from the annual appropriations bills,” he continued. “The USCCB will oppose any bill that expands taxpayer funding of abortion, including any appropriations bill.”

“We strongly encourage Congress in the appropriations process to also counter the Administration’s aggressive and overreaching moves of the past two years that facilitate and promote access to elective abortion,” he added.

Bishop Burbidge’s letter followed a separate letter that encouraged Congress to enact legislation that addresses “the maternal health crisis in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!