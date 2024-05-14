Catholic World News

Address nation’s maternal health crisis, bishops urge Congress

May 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of three committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have encouraged members of Congress to enact legislation that addresses “the maternal health crisis in our country.”

“Despite research indicating that many maternal deaths are preventable, women face a high maternal mortality rate in our country, with Black and Indigenous women particularly at risk,” said the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth; and Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

The bishops asked that maternal health legislation reflect four principles: “respect life and dignity,” “honoring conscience rights,” “truly affordable,” and “comprehensive and high quality.”

