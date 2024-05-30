Catholic World News

Rupnik investigation ‘fairly advanced,’ Vatican official says

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. John Joseph Kennedy, who heads the disciplinary section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, told reporters on May 29 that an investigation into abuse charges against Father Marko Rupnik is “at a fairly advanced stage.”

“It’s a delicate case,” Msgr. Kennedy said, declining to discuss details. The Vatican has been pressed for an explanation as to why Rupnik—who has been accused of multiple serious offenses, and has been expelled from the Jesuit order—remains in active ministry.

