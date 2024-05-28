Catholic World News

Pope recalls Year of Prayer

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a May 27 tweet, Pope Francis drew attention to the Year of Prayer, which began in January.

“Everything falls into ruin without faith, and faith is extinguished without #Prayer,” he tweeted. “Therefore, as the home and school of communion, the Church is the home and school of prayer. #YearOfPrayer”

