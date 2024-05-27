Catholic World News

President of Dominican Republic meets with Pontiff

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 27 with President Luis Rudolfo Abinader Corona of the Dominican Republic.

The Vatican reported that their conversation centered on Church-state relations and on migration.

