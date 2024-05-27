Catholic World News

1st Vatican ‘World Children’s Day’ concludes with papal Mass in St. Peter’s Square

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The first Vatican celebration of World Children’s Day (papal message) concluded with a May 26 papal Mass in St. Peter’s Square, with 50,000 in attendance, and the “cross of joy” displayed prominently on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica.

During his homily, Pope Francis preached about the Blessed Trinity. “We are all happy because we believe,” he said. “Faith makes us happy. And we believe in God who is Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”

The previous day, Pope Francis spoke to the children in Rome’s Olympic Stadium and addressed their questions.

“Dear children, Jesus said in the Gospel that He loves you, do you know how much Jesus loves you?” the Pope said during his address.

Asked what miracle he could perform if he could, the Pope replied, “That all children have what they need to live, to eat, to play, to go to school. This is the miracle I would like to work.”

