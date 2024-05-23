Catholic World News

‘Cross of joy’ for Vatican celebration of World Children’s Day blends Christian, fairy-tale themes

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Italian artist Mimmo Paladino has designed a cross for the inaugural Vatican celebration of World Children’s Day. The cross combines “elements of Christian culture with fairy-tale motifs,” Vatican News reported.

World Children’s Day (papal message) will take place in Rome on May 25-26. The “cross of joy” will be present at the events of World Children’s Day, including the papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

