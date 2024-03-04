Catholic World News

Message for 1st World Children’s Day: ‘be united with Jesus’ and ‘pray a lot’

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message for the first World Children’s Day, which will take place in Rome on May 25-26.

“Dear young friends, in order for us and our world to grow and flourish, it is not enough to be united with one another; we need, above all else, to be united with Jesus,” the Pontiff wrote.

“Now, I am going to share a special secret with you,” the Pope continued. “If we really want to be happy, we need to pray, to pray a lot, to pray every day, because prayer connects us directly to God.”

“Prayer fills our hearts with light and warmth; it helps us to do everything with confidence and peace of mind. Jesus constantly prayed to the Father,” the Pope added. “Do you know what Jesus called him? In his language, he simply called him ‘Abba,’ which means ‘Daddy’ (cf. Mk 14:36). Let’s do the same thing!”

