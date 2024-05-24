Catholic World News

UK bishops ask voters to promote common good

May 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England and Wales have encouraged their people to put “the common good before self-interest” in forthcoming national elections.

After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election to be held July 4, the bishops’ conference released a statement calling for a government that “will help the poor, the marginalized, and the vulnerable.”

The bishops’ statement proposed changes in the criminal-justice system, welfare and housing policies, and policies regarding migration and carbon emissions. They also urged members of the new Parliament to oppose euthanasia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!