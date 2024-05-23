Catholic World News

Another priest abducted in Nigeria

May 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Oliver Buba, a priest of the Diocese of Yola in Adamawa State, Nigeria (map), was kidnapped from his rectory on May 21.

Father Buba’s abduction follows the May 15 kidnapping of Father Basil Gbuzuo, a priest who ministers in the Onitsha archdiocese in Anambra State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!