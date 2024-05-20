Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch: Pope will join in Nicea celebrations

May 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to visit Turkey next year to join with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople in celebrations marking the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea.

Patriarch Bartholomew discussed plans for the celebration at a May 16 press conference, saying that the Pope has indicated he will travel to Constantinople and accompany the Orthodox leader to Nicea for the ceremonies.

The Vatican has not confirmed plans for the papal trip. Patriarch Bartholomew indicated that the Vatican “will contact the Turkish government, to formalize his visit and his involvement in these coming celebrations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!