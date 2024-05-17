Catholic World News

Catacombs testify to Christian hope, Pope says

May 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “In the catacombs, everything speaks of hope,” Pope Francis said during a May 17 private audience with members of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archeology.

The Pope welcomed work to make more of the catacombs open to pilgrims, “to visit them and thus be strengthened in faith and hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!