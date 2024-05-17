Catholic World News

Vatican, on appeal, overrules a St. Louis parish merger

May 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has reversed a decision by Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski to merge three parishes in the St. Louis archdiocese.

Ruling in favor of parishioners who had appealed the archbishop’s decision, the Dicastery for the Clergy found no adequate reason for merging the parishes.

The Vatican upheld other decisions that the archbishop had made to merge and close parishes as part of a massive restructuring program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!