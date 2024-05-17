Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch urges environmental responsibility

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his keynote address at a global dialogue forum, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople spoke about “Sacred Ecology: An Interfaith Perspective.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, later told Vatican News that people should “not live in excess or abundance, but with what we really need.”

“Learn to respect creation as a gift from God,” he added. “How can we say we respect God when we destroy what He created?”

The Ecumenical Patriarch, who described Pope Francis as “more than a brother,” also spoke with journalists about preparations for the 1700th anniversary of the Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.

