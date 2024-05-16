Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, Mecca imam speak at dialogue conference

May 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the imam of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, and the chief rabbi of Poland were among the keynote speakers at the KAICIID Global Dialogue Forum in Lisbon, where religious and political leaders have gathered to discuss peacebuilding, inclusive cities, and sacred ecology.

Father Laurent Basanese, SJ, an official of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, is also among the speakers at the May 14-16 event.

The KAICIID Dialogue Centre, or King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, is an intergovernmental organization founded in 2012 by Austria, Saudi Arabia, and Spain.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!