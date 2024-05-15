Catholic World News

Survey finds broad public support for abortion persists 2 years after Dobbs

May 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: A Pew Research Center survey of over 8,700 American adults has found that 63% of Americans believe that abortion should be “legal in all or most cases”—up from 59% in 2021—while 36% believe it should be “illegal in all or most cases.”

25% believe abortion should be legal in all cases, and 38% in most cases; in contrast, 8% believe abortion should be illegal in all cases, and 28% in most cases.

Support for the statement that abortion should be “legal in all or most cases” was particularly high among African-Americans (73%), Asian-Americans (76%), those of ages 18-29 (76%), those with postgraduate education (70%), black Protestants (71%), and the religiously unaffiliated (86%).

“White evangelical Protestants are about three times as likely to say abortion should be illegal (73%) as they are to say it should be legal (25%),” according to the survey. “By contrast, majorities of White nonevangelical Protestants (64%), Black Protestants (71%) and Catholics (59%) say abortion should be legal.”

54% of those surveyed agree with the statement that “medication abortion should be legal,” while 20% disagree, and 25% are not sure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!