Brooklyn auxiliary bishop cleared of negligence charges

May 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, has announced that Bishop Raymond Chappetto has been cleared of charges of negligence in handling abuse complaints.

A Vatican investigation under the terms of Vos Estis found that charges against Bishop Chappetto were unfounded. The investigation was led by Archbishop Leonard Blair, who recently retired as head of the Hartford, Connecticut archdiocese.

Bishop Chappetto, who had been an auxiliary in Brooklyn since 2012, retired in 2022 upon reaching the age of 75.

