Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal examines ‘how 20 years of same-sex marriage changed America’

May 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In a tendentious article, The Wall Street Journal has examined the rise of same-sex marriage in the United States, two decades after a Massachusetts court decision forced the state to redefine civil marriage so as to permit homosexual couples to marry.

The article notes the rising support for same-sex marriage in the United States, from 27% in 1996, to 55% in 2014, to 71% today.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!