Decline in birth causes fears for future

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Wall Street Journal reports on the worldwide decline in birth rates, which has led experts to predict a drop in world population and prompted government leaders to explore ways to encourage larger families.

The decline in fertility has caught experts by surprise, after years of warnings about a “population explosion” failed to materialize. The Journal report notes:

Some demographers see this as part of a “second demographic transition,” a societywide reorientation toward individualism that puts less emphasis on marriage and parenthood, and makes fewer or no children more acceptable.

