Pope: Holy See ready to facilitate exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said on May 12 that “as we celebrate the Ascension of the Risen Lord, who frees us and wants us free, I renew my appeal for a general exchange of all the prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, assuring the willingness of the Holy See to favor any effort in this regard, especially for those who are gravely injured and ill.”

The Pontiff made a similar appeal on Easter Sunday, during his Urbi et Orbi message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

