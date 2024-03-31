Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Easter Message ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (To the City and the World)

March 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At noon on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his message and imparted his blessing to the city and the world (urbi et orbi) from the Loggia of the Blessings of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” he began. “Today throughout the world there resounds the message proclaimed two thousand years ago from Jerusalem: ‘Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified, has been raised!’ (Mk 16:6).”

“The Church relives the amazement of the women who went to the tomb at dawn on the first day of the week,” he continued. “The tomb of Jesus had been sealed with a great stone.”

“Today too, great stones, heavy stones, block the hopes of humanity: the stone of war, the stone of humanitarian crises, the stone of human rights violations, the stone of human trafficking, and other stones as well ...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!