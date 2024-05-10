Catholic World News

Pope ‘very likely’ to visit Luxembourg later this year?

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg says that it is “very, very likely” that Pope Francis will visit Luxembourg in September.

Although the Vatican has not announced such a plan, the Pope has said that he is “certain” to travel to neighboring Belgium, where the Catholic University of Leuven is celebrating its 600th anniversary.

Cardinal Hollerich, a Jesuit with close ties to the Pontiff, specifically mentioned September as a likely time for the papal visit. Pope Francis is already scheduled for an 11-day trip to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore earlier that month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

