Bishop Paprocki charges Biden with sacrilege

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois has released a video statement in which he charges President Joe Biden with sacrilege, pointing to Biden’s making the Sign of the Cross during a pro-abortion rally.

That gesture made “a mockery of our Catholic faith,” the bishop said. He added: “Sacrilege is a grave sin.”

