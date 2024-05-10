Catholic World News

Pope lists priorities for theological study

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 10 audience with members of the International Network of Societies for Catholic Theology (a group known by the unfortunate acronym INSECT), Pope Francis suggested three guidelines for theology today: a creative fidelity to tradition, a cross-disciplinary approach, and a collegial style.

