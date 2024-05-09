Catholic World News

Appeals court finds for Catholic school in dismissal of homosexual teacher

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that a Catholic school in North Carolina was justified in terminating the employment of a teacher who entered into a same-sex marriage.

Reversing a lower court decision, the appeals court ruled that Charlotte Catholic High School had the right to insist that teachers support the teachings of the Catholic Church.

