Texas archdiocese keeps distance from archbishop’s comments on Gaza campaign

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The San Antonio archdiocese has taken the usual step of distancing itself from comments made on X (Twitter) by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.

Commenting on the archbishop’s online criticism of Israel’s military conduct in Gaza, a spokesman for the archdiocese said: “The account of Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, is his personal account; it is not the official account of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.”

