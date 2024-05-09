Catholic World News

Pope recalls Our Lady of Luján, Pompeii

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 8 general audience, Pope Francis recalled Our Lady of Luján and Our Lady of Pompeii, both commemorated on that day.

“Today in my homeland, in Argentina, the solemnity of Our Lady of Luján is celebrated, whose image is present here,” he said. “Let us pray for Argentina, that the Lord help it on its path.” The Pontiff placed flowers at the feet of Our Lady’s statue.

“Today the Church raises the prayer of Supplication to the Madonna of the Rosary of Pompeii,” the Pope added. Bishop Giuseppe Favale of Conversano-Monopoli was the principal celebrant at Mass on May 8 at the Marian shrine.

