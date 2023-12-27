Catholic World News

Pope Francis, at general audience, reflects on virtue of hope

May 08, 2024

At his May 8 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the theological virtue of hope, in the latest talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

“In our continuing catechesis on the theological virtues, we now examine hope, by which we desire the happiness of eternal life,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Without hope, the life of virtue would seem unobtainable.”

The summary continued:

Christian hope is grounded in the Lord himself who died and rose for us. As his followers we trust in his promises, especially the gift of the Holy Spirit, striving each day to live in a manner worthy of our calling. Patience walks hand-in-hand with hope, providing a steady path forward. When we are accompanied by them on the journey of life, we remember God’s mercy and faithful love. This helps us to avoid being held captive by nostalgia for the past, by melancholy or discouragement. With youthful hearts may we, like Simeon and Anna, persevere in hope.

