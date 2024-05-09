Catholic World News

Logos, mottoes released for papal Asian trip

May 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has released the logos and mottoes for the Pope’s upcoming visit to Indonesia and three other nations.

The motto of the papal visit to Indonesia is “Faith, Fraternity, Compassion”; to Papua New Guinea, “Pray”; to Timor-Leste, “May your faith be your culture”; and to Singapore, “Unity, Hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!