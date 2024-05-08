Catholic World News

South Korean dioceses seek to counter low birth rate

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dioceses in South Korea, the nation with the world’s lowest fertility rate (0.72), have undertaken various initiatives to encourage births.

These initiatives include Masses for life, financial benefits for families that have children, and subsidies for education.

