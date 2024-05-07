Catholic World News

Catholic students praying Rosary attacked in Indonesia

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Twelve Catholic students at Pamulang University were attacked by local Muslims as they prayed the Rosary while walking from house to house—a practice that is customary there in May and October.

Two female students were injured, as was a Muslim who came to their defense.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Indonesia in September. The Southeast Asian nation of 279 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 2% ethnic religionist.

