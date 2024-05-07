Catholic World News

Vatican, French embassy to host international conference on sport and spirituality

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on May 6, the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and the French ambassador to the Holy See discussed Putting Life into Play, an upcoming international conference on sport and spirituality.

“If we look at the history of sport in parallel with the history of the Church, there have been many moments in which sport has been an inspiration and a metaphor for the life of Christians, or Christianity itself has enriched sport with its humanistic vision,” said Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the dicastery.

