Catholic World News
Washington Post features transexuals at Vatican
May 06, 2024
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: A lengthy article in the Washington Post carries the self-explanatory title: “How Pope Francis opened the Vatican to transgender sex workers.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!