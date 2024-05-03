Catholic World News

Chinese diocese closes year devoted to Catechism

May 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Xiamen, China, formally closed a Year of Catechism on May 1, with Joseph Cai Bingrui calling on the faithful to “persevere in the spirit of the Year of the Catechism, to promote the mission of proclaiming the Gospel.”

More than 2,000 Catholics participated in the closing ceremony, which began with a quick quiz on the Catechism before a celebration of Mass in the square outside the cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!