Papal encouragement of Marian entrustment, prayer for peace during May

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the beginning of the month of May, long dedicated to the Virgin Mary, Pope Francis tweeted, “During this month of May, may we entrust to the Blessed Virgin Mary our personal and family matters, as well as the suffering of those who fall victim to war.”

“Let us prayer together for the Church, all nations, and for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East,” he added.

