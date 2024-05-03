Catholic World News

Papal video: ‘Every vocation is a diamond in the rough’

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message in which he commented on his May prayer intention (for the formation of religious and seminarians), Pope Francis said that “every vocation is a diamond in the rough that needs to be polished, worked, shaped on every side.”

“A good priest, sister or nun, must above all else be a man, a woman who is formed, shaped by the Lord’s grace, people who are aware of their own limitations, and willing to lead a life of prayer, of dedicated witness to the Gospel,” he continued. “Beginning in the seminary and the novitiate, their preparation must be developed integrally, in direct contact with the lives of other people. This is essential.”

“There’s also preparation to live in community—life in community is so enriching, even though it can be difficult at times,” the Pope added. “Living together is not the same as living in community.”

