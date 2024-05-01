Catholic World News

May papal prayer intention: for the formation of religious and seminarians

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that religious women and men, and seminarians, grow in their own vocations through their human, pastoral, spiritual and community formation, leading them to be credible witnesses to the Gospel.”

