Jordan’s king meets with Pontiff

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 2 with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

King Abdullah, who also met with Italian government officials during his visit to Rome, has been warning against an expansion of the war in Gaza and the potential for violence against Christians in Israel. In his talks with the Pope he reportedly reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to a two-state solution for the Holy Land, and protection of the shrines sacred to all faiths.

