Bishops’ conference posts 30-minute video touting CCHD

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted to YouTube a 30-minute video touting the work of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), its controversial anti-poverty program.

The conference posted the video on April 30, days after it was reported that its director, Ralph McCloud, resigned amid CCHD’s financial woes.

The video was produced before McCloud’s resignation; its description reads, “Learn about the inspiring mission of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) with Ralph McCloud, Director of CCHD, and Jill Rauh, Director of Education & Outreach, and Helder Hernandez, Poverty Education & Outreach Coordinator.”

