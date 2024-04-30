Catholic World News

Florida permits public school chaplains

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has signed into law a bill that authorizes volunteer chaplains at public schools. Under the law, parental consent is required for students to take part in a chaplain’s programs.

The law passed the state house and senate by wide margins (89-25 and 78-12).

