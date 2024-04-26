Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman presents Congress with detailed requests for migration-relation budget increases

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, urged members of Congress to increase funding for migration-related government programs.

Bishop Seitz presented members of Congress with detailed requests for funding for nearly 20 different programs. For example, he requested $150 million for the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Legal Representation Grant Program, and $432,161,000 for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services operations and support.

“We strongly hold that the protection of unborn lives cannot be separated from any work that aims at ensuring justice and flourishing for every human being,” he added. “The USCCB will oppose any bill that expands taxpayer funding of abortion, including any appropriations bill.”

Bishop Seitz’s April 25 letter followed a similar letter calling for increased spending on foreign-aid programs.

