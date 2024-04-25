Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS present Congress with detailed requests for foreign-aid budget increases

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the president of Catholic Relief Services, urged members of Congress to increase international humanitarian and development aid.

Bishops A. Elias Zaidan and Mark Seitz, joined by Sean Callahan, presented members of Congress with a detailed request for funding increases for 23 different programs. For example, the USCCB and CRS requested $265 million for the McGovern-Dole agricultural program, and $937 million for the Millennium Challenge Account.

Overall, the bishops and CRS requested $30.2 billion for the 23 programs—$2.6 billion higher than what the Biden administration requested.

The bishops and CRS made their request on April 23, a day on which the national debt stood at $34,581,882,240,753.07.

