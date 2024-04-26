Catholic World News

‘The gift of peace begins in our hearts,’ Pope tells Hungarian pilgrims

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received pilgrims from Hungary in Paul VI Audience Hall on April 25, a year after his apostolic journey there.

In his address, the Pope recalled the different events of his three-day visit there. He concluded by thanking the pilgrims for their “fidelity to Christ, manifested in the testimony of faith and in lived ecumenism, in relationships with your neighbors, in welcoming charity even for those who are different, in respect for every human life and in responsible care for the environment.”

The Pontiff also received Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok in a private audience.

