Hungarian president meets with Pontiff

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 25 with President Tamás Sulyok on Hungary.

A brief statement released by the Vatican after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations. The discussion also touched on the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

