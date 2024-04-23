Catholic World News

A year after resignation, Bishop Stika sends ‘threatening and intimidating’ messages to priests

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten months after his resignation, former Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, has sent text messages to priests that one described as “threatening and intimidating.”

Bishop Stika has “contact[ed] whistleblowers directly with threats of a lawsuit, including one who is a key witness in the sexual assault lawsuit,” the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

