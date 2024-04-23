Catholic World News

‘Vote for climate, vote for our future,’ front-page Vatican newspaper image urges

April 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The April 22 edition of L’Osservatore Romano featured five articles devoted to Earth Day, most prominently a front-page article with Pope Francis’s Earth Day tweet.

The front-page article included an image of a child sitting in a field and holding the planet Earth. Next to the child are the words, “Vote for CLIMATE, Vote for OUR FUTURE.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!