Pope welcomes Earth Day celebration

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called public attention to the celebration of Earth Day on April 22, with a Twitter statement:

Our generation has bequeathed many riches, but we have failed to protect the planet and we are not safeguarding peace. We are called to become artisans and caretakers of our common home, the Earth which is “falling into ruin.”

In a report on the Pontiff’s statement, Vatican News called special attention to a UN drive to eliminate single-use plastics, and particularly to the UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution.

